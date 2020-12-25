No evidence new COVID-19 variants are in Canada, health agency says

The Public Health Agency of Canada says there is still no evidence that new variants of COVID-19 identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa are in Canada.

Dr. Theresa Tam said in a statement released yesterday afternoon that the government continues to analyze genomic databases and warned that while a second vaccine has now been approved in Canada, initial supplies will remain low.

Meanwhile, in her annual Christmas message, the Queen spoke about hope and kindness, praising nurses, front-line service workers and Good Samaritans.

The Queen said her Christian faith has been a source of hope for her and spoke about how the pandemic has affected people of all faiths.

In Quebec, a province-wide lockdown has gone into effect today, with businesses deemed non-essential ordered to remain closed until at least Jan. 11. Similar restrictions come into effect in Ontario tomorrow.

As of yesterday afternoon, federal public heath authorities said there were more than 75,000 active cases of COVID-19 across Canada.

Dr. Theresa Tam says a potentially more contagious new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 hasn't been detected in Canada yet but researchers are conducting thousands of genetic tests on samples from patients from across the country to look for it. The Canadian Press

