Police officers attend the scene of an incident at Point Frederick, Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario, on April 29.Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Foul play is not suspected by investigators looking into the deaths of four military cadets in Kingston, Ont., late last week, according to the Department of National Defence.

Royal Military College of Canada officer cadets Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrés Salek died when the vehicle they were travelling in entered the water at Point Frederick around 2 a.m. on April 29. Point Frederick is located where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River.

“At this time, there is no reason to believe there is any foul play from an outside source related to this incident,” the Office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr. Hogarth and Mr. Salek were both in military and strategic studies and hoped to become officers in an armoured regiment. Mr. Honciu was studying business administration and planned to be a logistics officer. And Mr. Murphy, also a business administration student, was working to become an aerospace environment controller.

Students were finishing exams and were just weeks away from convocation ceremonies scheduled for mid-May.

Officials say no other information will be released until the coroner’s report is completed. The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, local military police and Kingston Police are working with the Ontario Coroner’s Office on the investigation, the statement noted.

With a report from Colin Freeze

