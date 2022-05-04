People walk off the campus of the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont., on April 29.Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

The Department of National Defence says foul play is not suspected in the deaths of four officer cadets at Canada’s Royal Military College last week.

The department says the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, the local military police detachment and Kingston police are supporting an ongoing coroner’s investigation into the incident.

Officer cadets Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andres Salek, who were all poised to graduate, died early Friday morning on the Kingston, Ont. campus when their vehicle plunged into Lake Ontario at Point Frederick.

A statement from the department says no further information will be released until the coroner’s report is completed.

The loss of lives is being felt across the Royal Military College community, the department says.

The department is asking anyone with information about the fatal incident to contact investigators.

