No new information after weekend search for missing Nova Scotia boy, police say

TRURO, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Rescue crews search for a missing three-year-old boy in the waters of the Salmon River, in Truro, N.S., on May 7, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Police in Truro, N.S., say an extensive search over the weekend has failed to turn up any trace of a missing three-year-old boy.

Dylan Ehler disappeared last Wednesday while playing outside his grandmother’s home near the Salmon River that runs through the town.

Searchers later found the boy’s boots in separate areas along the Lepper Brook that runs into the river.

Police say that over the weekend, the search – declared a recovery effort late Thursday – retraced ground that was already covered, including both banks of the river and the area where the boots were found.

Patrol officers also re-canvassed homes on Elizabeth and Queen streets looking for any new information, and searchers also focused efforts Sunday along the Salmon River to Highway 102 and walked the riverbed as the tide was low.

Police say their efforts have not produced any new information.

There was no immediate word Monday on how long the recovery effort would continue, although Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil said Friday the search would continue until every avenue was exhausted.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

