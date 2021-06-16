No oxygen concentrators or water on Quebec home’s makeshift COVID ward, inquest hears

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

No oxygen concentrators or water on Quebec home’s makeshift COVID ward, inquest hears

Clara Descurninges
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A makeshift quarantine zone set up at a Quebec long-term care home where more than 100 residents died was not sufficiently equipped to care for patients, the assistant head nurse told a coroner’s inquiry on Wednesday.

Agnieska Mroz told coroner Gehane Kamel the “red zone” with room for just 20 patients was set up in March 2020 in a common room at the CHSLD Ste-Dorothee, using what staff had available.

There were no oxygen concentrators, key to helping patients in respiratory distress, Mroz said. In emergencies, it was necessary to call a doctor who wasn’t on site, so treatments were approved over the phone based on a nurse’s observations.

Story continues below advertisement

The room contained no bathroom and no running water, she added. For residents who couldn’t be washed with wet cloths, hot water had to be fetched from the kitchen in a green zone. There were also no call bells for residents to signal when they needed help.

The quarantine ward failed to control the spread of the virus, and its roughly 20 beds became obsolete in early April when 105 residents tested positive for COVID-19 in a mass testing operation.

On Tuesday, the inquiry heard the long-term care home was beset with COVID-19 infections among managers and staff alike. And because test samples were analyzed in Winnipeg at the beginning of the pandemic and long-term care homes were not considered a priority, authorities at the home reported delays in screening.

The first positive test result arrived on March 26, 2020. By March 28, there were six confirmed infections, and on April 3, the number had jumped to 105.

Mroz recounted that even in the most serious cases, “everyone had to stay at the residence.” The Health Department’s instructions were not to tie up hospital beds.

“I witnessed a situation where the patient was in quite serious condition,” she said, describing a resident who was having difficulty breathing and was in “a very agitated state.” She the family’s request for a transfer to hospital was denied by the head of the unit. In desperation, “the family themselves called 911,” Mroz added, and paramedics transported the patient to hospital.

Kamel is tasked with investigating the deaths of elderly or vulnerable people in residential settings during the first wave of COVID-19 in Quebec and coming up with recommendations to prevent a recurrence.

Story continues below advertisement

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies