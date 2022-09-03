RCMP officer Greg Wiley’s testimony before the inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia 2020 mass shooting will not be publicly broadcast.

The commission investigating the shooting rampage in rural Nova Scotia that left 22 people dead issued a written decision on Friday saying Const. Wiley will answer questions next week via video, but his testimony will not be shared with the public.

He will be the first witness to speak before the mass casualty commission whose testimony will not be aired on the livestream that has been used throughout the proceedings.

The inquiry also says in order to receive the best information from Wiley, his testimony will not be transcribed and posted publicly, as was the case for other witnesses who have appeared.

Wiley is the officer who was asked in 2010 to look into whether the man behind the April 2020 mass shooting had firearms at his home in Portapique, N.S. when the gunman had threatened to kill his parents.

The investigation into the alleged death threat did not lead to any charges.

