Open this photo in gallery: Narges Mohammadi in Tehran, Iran, in 2021.Reihane Taravati/The Associated Press

A letter from Narges Mohammadi, winner of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize. Ms. Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist and scientist, is imprisoned in Iran’s Evin Prison. She sent this letter to PEN Canada in September, and it was read aloud to the audience attending the 2023 PEN Canada Awards & Readings in Solidarity with Persecuted Writers.

Writing about freedom of conscience and expression is not quite as tangible for you, revered authors, as it is for those of us who have spent years behind bars for speaking out and writing.

I am currently in prison, along with 44 women, two of whom are 70 years old, two 66-year-olds, nine over 60, four have cancer, one suffers from Parkinson’s and has a history of four heart attacks, one has MS; another, lupus.

I am a woman in the Middle East, living under a religious dictatorship, and in prison. My devotion to freedom of expression and conscience, the right to assembly and association, is not only a point of view or way of thinking, but also the result of living under a religious dictatorship that has threatened the life of each Iranian. Along with the Iranian people, I am striving for freedom from this unending horror and not-living.

Living under a religious dictatorship is as incomprehensible, as indescribable as living in a concentration camp. Over the last 44 years of this dictatorship, I cannot be sure or claim that I have lived like a human being, a woman, a mother.

Subjected to such horrifying conditions, it is not difficult to imagine that like millions of women deprived of freedom to choose, I have become a non-human, non-woman, non-mother because humans without freedom of conscience and expression are non-humans. It is meaningless to speak of justice, of truth, of morality with a non-human.

A woman without gender equality, without agency and the right to choose, living under domination and oppression, is not equal to a woman [who has these] and if coercion and bullying are masked with religion, she is a non-woman.

I have been convicted in a land ruled by a religious, misogynistic, despotic regime imbued with antagonistic and intrinsic contradictions and henceforth condemned to the position of a non-mother.

We lack the means and power to achieve freedom, equality, and democracy. The sought-after, precious freedom and equality are under attack more than individuals and they deserve support.

My dear friends –

We, the Iranian people have risen up, determined to achieve a transition from a religious, misogynist dictatorship through repeated cycles of social activism that have resulted in the revolutionary movement of “Woman, Life, Freedom” to reinforce all-encompassing collective movements by relying on people’s historical awareness and enacting a diversity of norms and symbols that have guaranteed the life of this movement.

The “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement has made revolutionary achievements such as the empowerment of dissidents. The protests have their origins in previous struggles and are an extension of people’s tireless efforts to establish a civil society that will disseminate and guarantee human rights.

My message is one of hope, vitality, and love of life. For me, life is the perseverance and fortification of our struggles until we achieve democracy, freedom, and equality.

I am certain of our victory and equally certain of the religious dictatorship’s disintegration, collapse, and eventual demise. Rest assured that your support, people who love freedom of expression, and that of the wider world, will accelerate this process.

Full of hope for our triumph,

Narges Mohammadi, Evin Prison

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize