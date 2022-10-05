Jonas Aqvist, Chairman of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, Hans Ellegren, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and Olof Ramstrom, member of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry announce winners of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry: Carolyn R. Bertozzi (U.S.), Morten Meldal (Denmark) and K. Barry Sharpless (U.S.), during a news conference at The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, October 5, 2022.TT NEWS AGENCY/Reuters

Three scientists, two based in the United States and one in Denmark, have been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Wednesday.

Carolyn Bertozzi of Stanford University, K. Barry Sharpless of Scripps Research and Morten Meldal of the University of Copenhagen will equally share in this year’s chemistry prize.

All three are known for their contributions to the field of “click chemistry”, a method of constructing molecules from smaller building blocks. Their discoveries helped to usher in a new approach to drug development among other applications.

“It’s all about snapping molecules together” said Johan Aqvist, who chairs the chemistry prize committee.

The prestigious award, which will be handed out in a ceremony in Sweden this December, is worth 10 million Swedish crown or about $1.2 million.

Until they are announced, the names of those who have been selected by the Nobel prize committees are a closely guarded secret.

This year’s list of winners defied the expectations of those who thought that the inventors of mRNA vaccines for fighting COVID-19 would be recognized with a Nobel in 2022. The vaccines could instead be the focus of a future Nobel announcement in the medicine or chemistry category.

A number of researchers with connections to Canada have previously taken home the chemistry Nobel. The first was Ernest Rutherford, a New Zealand-born pioneer in the study of radioactivity who won the Nobel in 1908, one year after leaving McGill University in Montreal where he had conducted much of his prize-winning research.

Gerhard Herzberg, a scientist with the National Research Council in Ottawa, received the prize in 1971 for work in the field of atomic and molecular spectroscopy. Fifteen years later, John Polanyi, who is a professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, took home the award for discoveries related to chemical kinetics. Then Michael Smith, a biochemist at the University of British Columbia won in 1993 for his studies related to mutations in DNA.

Other chemistry Nobel laureates who were born in Canada but did their Nobel-winning work elsewhere include William Giauque (1949), Henry Taube (1983) and Rudolph Marcus (1999).

Wednesday’s announcement rounds out the three science Nobels for this year.

On Monday, Svante Paabo, a geneticist who specializes in the recovery and analysis of ancient DNA won the prize in physiology or medicine. On Tuesday, three researchers known for their work in quantum information science claimed the physics prize.

Recipients of the Nobel Prize in Literature, and the Nobel Peace Prize are set to be announced on Thursday and Friday respectively. The announcement of the winner of this year’s Nobel Prize in Economics will take place on Monday, Oct. 10.