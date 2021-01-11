Some non-front-line hospital staff get COVID-19 vaccines ahead of vulnerable populations, raising ethical concerns

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Some non-front-line hospital staff get COVID-19 vaccines ahead of vulnerable populations, raising ethical concerns

Josh O’Kane and Andrea Woo
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Health-care workers wait in line at a University Health Network COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Jan. 7, 2021.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Some hospitals and health systems are offering COVID-19 vaccines to staff who don’t interact with patients, including administrators and researchers, as thousands of front-line workers and long-term care residents wait for their turn to be inoculated.

Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington, Ont., and Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital each began vaccinating non-front-line staff in recent days, while the University Health Network in Toronto invited a wide range of staff to a last-minute vaccine clinic on Sunday. Health officials in both British Columbia and Alberta say that vaccines have on occasion been given to lower priority individuals when approved recipients fail to show up for their appointments, in order not to waste doses.

With a limited supply of vaccines expected for the months to come, each province in the country has established ethical guidelines to ensure available doses are directed toward those most at risk. In Ontario, for example, the first phase of the vaccine rollout is meant to target health care workers and essential caregivers in hospitals, long-term care homes and other settings where seniors gather – followed by other essential caregivers, long-term care and retirement home residents, and First Nations.

Story continues below advertisement

Some hospitals say they’ve been forced to look outside these groups in order not to waste doses. Storage challenges have also limited distribution as the provinces ramp up their inoculation programs. Some regions have yet to see a single dose administered to high-risk populations, while several Toronto hospitals are planning to open up vaccination clinics to more staff this week.

Wajid Ahmed, Windsor-Essex’s Medical Officer of Health, spoke out about non-priority hospital workers jumping the queue after several area hospitals such as Erie Shores HealthCare confirmed they had offered vaccines to non-front-line workers, including top administrators. Dr. Ahmed said that it’s critical not to waste vaccines, particularly from open vials, but that health care systems need to be meticulous in how they prioritize vaccine rollouts to save as many lives as possible.

“We need to have better discussions so we have a … good process in place to make sure we’re doing everything to capture the right people, rather than going through a list of who’s available, or who put up their hands first,” Dr. Ahmed said in an interview.

Giving doses to lower-priority groups such as administrative and out-patient staff could constitute a “very serious ethical violation” that merits an investigation, said Kerry Bowman, a bioethicist at the University of Toronto.

“We with great work developed national consensus as to phase one of the ethical distribution of COVID-19 vaccines,” Dr. Bowman said. “That was pretty clear: The vulnerability was long-term care, senior citizens, Indigenous communities, etcetera.

“The hospitals have decided to use their own version of this, and what is happening within hospital settings is that many of the people receiving the vaccine are in fact not people who are in phase one as identified in the ethical criteria.”

As of Jan. 7, Canada has received 548,950 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccine availability is one struggle – the University Health Network (UHN) expected to receive 3,000 doses to administer this weekend, which didn’t show up – but their short shelf life is also putting health care systems in tough positions.

Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine must be used within six hours of being thawed and prepared, sometimes leaving hospitals to scramble to find arms to jab when there are extra doses in thawed vials or if preregistered staff don’t show up.

One such surplus scramble happened on the weekend, as Newmarket’s Southlake Regional Health Centre offered UHN additional Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines doses for staff.

A copy of UHN’s invitation to the Sunday clinic, viewed by The Globe and Mail, indicated that all staff, including researchers, were invited. But spokesperson Gillian Howard said the hospital amended the message to focus on patient-facing staff, with a goal of ensuring no doses were wasted.

“The goal is to vaccinate people who care for patients in acute care as soon as possible, given vaccine supply,” Ms. Howard said Sunday. “The goal is also to use all vaccine we’re offered if reasonable to do so.”

The hospital’s chief medical officer, Brian Hodges, also tweeted earlier on Sunday that he hoped all Toronto long-term care residents would receive doses by next Friday. As of Sunday, 12,210 Ontarians in long-term care have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 2,967 have died.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital said Sunday it can now vaccinate more than 500 people a day. “To ensure there are large volumes of eligible people in our clinic each day to meet the 500 doses-a-day goal, we have now been offering vaccines to all MGH employees,” spokesperson Shelley Darling said in an e-mailed statement. The hospital said in doing so, it follows Ontario’s guidelines, and has offered vaccination appointments to health care staff from other hospitals, including UHN.

Asked if it was aware that some hospitals were giving vaccine doses to non-front-line staff, Ontario’s Ministry of Health told The Globe to speak with individual hospitals and reiterated its COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force’s recommendations.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Deena Hinshaw, and Health Minister Tyler Shandro said in a statement last week that “if a scenario arises where staff have no booked appointments left but there are thawed doses available, those administering the vaccines are able to vaccinate each other.”

But Dr. Bowman, the bioethicist, said this speaks to a significant planning failure. “There absolutely needed to be a backup plan,” he said. “This didn’t hit us overnight.”

Christine Sorensen, president of the BC Nurses’ Union, said it is “extremely disappointing and concerning” to hear from members across the province about people who do not meet the priority criteria being vaccinated.

Ms. Sorensen, who has run mass immunization clinics for more than 30 years as a public-health nurse, also believes poor planning is to blame: “You always have more people ready to have the vaccine that are in the priority group, in case you have cancellations. And then you prioritize those people for the next clinic, so you always have a rolling group of people ready.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement Sunday, B.C.’s Ministry of Health said that “in the event vaccine doses are left over, there are processes in place for bringing in health care workers or other priority people to be vaccinated.”

Montreal’s McGill University Health Centre said Sunday that while it was broadly vaccinating workers who provide direct care to COVID-19 patients, it had also targeted specific groups, including staff who work with patients on ventilators and people in units dealing with outbreaks.

As parts of Canada struggle to give the vaccine to the right people, others haven’t gotten it at all. A spokesperson for Niagara Region Public Health said Sunday that it hadn’t gotten any doses at all, though Ontario’s Ministry of Health said it should receive shipments early next week.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies