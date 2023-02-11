The North American Aerospace Defence Command says it has positively identified an object that is currently flying at high altitude over Northern Canada.

NORAD isn’t saying much more about the object, including when it was first spotted or what it is.

But NORAD spokesman Maj. Olivier Gallant says Canadian and American military aircraft have been deployed in response to its presence.

The object is the third known to have violated North American airspace in the past two weeks.

A suspected Chinese spy balloon spent nearly a week flying through Canada and the U.S. before it was shot down last Sunday.

The U.S. military shot down a second object in Alaskan airspace on Friday, though it has not provided details on what it was.