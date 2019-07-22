 Skip to main content

Canada North Battleford woman charged in the death of Edmonton woman missing since May

North Battleford, Sask.
The Canadian Press
Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, from Edmonton is shown in this undated handout photo. Tiki was last seen in North Battleford on May 1. Police announced human remains discovered outside of North Battleford, Sask., last week have been identified as Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.

RCMP in Saskatchewan say they have laid charges in the death of a missing Edmonton woman.

Police say Shayla Orthner, who is 27, of North Battleford, Sask., has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

They say the charges are related to the death of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.

Laverdiere’s remains were found last week by a police dog in a rural area outside North Battleford as part of an investigation into her disappearance two months earlier.

Orthner is scheduled to make her first court appearance in North Battleford Provincial Court on Tuesday morning.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they expect to make additional arrests in the coming weeks.

