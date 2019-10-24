 Skip to main content

North Spirit Lake First Nation declares state of emergency over drugs, water

North Spirit Lake, Ont.
The Canadian Press
The northern Ontario community of North Spirit Lake First Nation has declared a state of emergency.

The band sites water problems and a growing drug addiction epidemic.

Chief Caroline Keesic says the situation has led to a widespread crisis.

The band says there has been interruptions to power and water services because of a lack of personnel.

The remote Oji-Cree community northeast of Red Lake, Ont., has been suffering for years from drug and mental health issues.

The leadership is asking the federal and provincial governments to help.

