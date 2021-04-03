 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

North Vancouver residents to hold drive-thru vigil after stabbings at library

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Thousands of flowers are pictured at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Monday, March 29, 2021.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Residents of North Vancouver are planning a candlelight vigil tonight to honour a young woman who was fatally stabbed at a local library along with six others who were injured there.

The drive-thru event a week after the stabbings is being held at a park in the tightly knit community of Lynn Valley and was organized by the local Lions Club.

Club President Eric Miura says it’s important for residents to heal and express their solidarity for the families of those who’ve been affected by the violence, especially while everyone is already dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the District of North Vancouver approached the group to host the vigil that will feature 2,000 pieces of art by students at a high school and five elementary schools.

Miura says the response from residents, schools and businesses has been overwhelming as people hunger for love and kindness after what he called a tragic attack that traumatized witnesses, including young children.

He says residents can use flashlights and battery-powered candles while staying in their vehicles during a two-kilometre drive through a park that is a focal point in Lynn Valley.

“It’s just a story of a community pulling together under the most terrible circumstances,” Miura said.

The tribute will include entertainment from a violinist, a flutist and a guitarist who must abide by COVID-19 protocols such as physical distancing. The event will also involve the RCMP and firefighters.

A woman in her 20s was killed in the attack and six people, ranging in age from 22 to 78, were injured.

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, was arrested near the Lynn Valley library and faces a second-degree murder charge.

Police have said the man from Quebec did not know any of the victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2021.

Read most recent letters to the editor.

