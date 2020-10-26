 Skip to main content
North York General Hospital declares outbreak in surgical program

The Canadian Press
North York General Hospital photographed on March 2, 2020.

Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Another Toronto hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak.

North York General Hospital says two staff members at its surgical program have tested positive for the virus, and both cases appear to be linked.

It says there are no patient cases connected to the outbreak so far.

The hospital says it will be postponing non-emergency surgeries to limit the spread of the virus.

It says the hospital remains open and safe for patients and visitors.

North York General joins a growing list of Toronto hospitals dealing with outbreaks, which are generally defined as at least two health-care-related cases within a 14-day period.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

