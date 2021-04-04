 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Northern Ontario airline testing all passengers for COVID-19 before boarding

Willow FiddlerLocal Journalism Initiative reporter
Thunder Bay
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The community of Fort Hope, Ont., on the traditional lands of the Eabametoong First Nations and the shore of Eabmet Lake, has roughly 1,600 on-reserve community members and around 250 homes with various temporary dwellings.

David Jackson/The Globe and Mail

People flying to more than a dozen remote First Nations in Northern Ontario are being screened for COVID-19 with rapid antigen testing prior to boarding as one airline ramps up its safety protocols on passenger flights.

North Star Air provides passenger, cargo and charter service to 54 remote locations in Northern Ontario, Manitoba and Nunavat. It said the Ontario Ministry of Transportation is covering the costs of the testing for eight weeks in Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout while a private third party is financing the contracts for nurses to administer them.

While passenger flights in the remote North have been limited since the pandemic, people still travel out of the communities for essential reasons such as medical appointments and emergencies such as funerals. Essential workers such as health care workers, police and contractors also rely on airlines like North Star Air to get into the communities.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Chief Harvey Yesno walks to the band office on the Eabametoong First Nation on Feb. 12, 2020. Temperatures hovered, with wind chill, at -48 C that morning, the 6,770th day of a boil water advisory.

David Jackson/The Globe and Mail

First Nations such as Eabametoong in Northern Ontario have had strict measures in place since the pandemic, requiring anyone entering to have the prior approval of the leadership before getting on a flight. Once they’ve arrived, people are required to immediately isolate and have proof of a negative test result within 72 hours. Community pandemic teams ensure people have a safe place to isolate and essentials such as food and medications.

Councillor Andrew Yesno from Eabametoong said the rapid testing at North Star Air is an effort the community supports; it is helpful for passengers who can’t book a flight ahead of time and for essential workers who have to fly in for emergencies such as diesel generator maintenance and water treatment plant issues.

Results for the rapid antigen tests come back in 15 minutes.

Mr. Yesno said passengers who screen negative for COVID-19 are still required to follow community protocols, including getting a follow-up test days later.

Jeff Stout, president and chief executive officer of North Star Air, said even with stringent pandemic protocols in place, they were still having instances of positive cases on the aircrafts. He said it is disruptive to the airline, which is an essential service in the remote North.

He recalled one flight in January when a passenger who departed from Thunder Bay received an e-mail with a positive test result during a stop in another location before getting to their destination. All passengers and crew on the route that was scheduled to stop in a few communities had to isolate, including a family who were on their way to a funeral.

“That’s the last thing you want to have happen when you’re in a moment of grief is that you have to be held a hostage in a hotel for 14 days,” Mr. Stout said.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the airline expects about 175 passengers a week to be screened with the rapid testing in Thunder Bay and about 75 passengers in Sioux Lookout.

Mr. Stout said any positive results will be forwarded to the local health unit for confirmed laboratory testing and the passenger will be denied boarding.

He said they are working with the communities to ensure passengers aren’t left without proper supports to isolate and get follow-up testing. He added that passengers won’t be charged for rebooking flights in the event of a positive screening result.

Mr. Stout said they’re trying to get assistance from sources such as Transport Canada’s remote air carrier subsidy program to keep the rapid testing as part of its regular screening.

Transport Canada announced in January it was contributing more than $11-million for air services in remote Ontario for July to December of last year and that Ontario has invested an additional $4-million for remote airports to operate safely during the pandemic, on top of regular operational funding.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies