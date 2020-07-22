Northern Ontario First Nation secures additional land under federal law

A northern Ontario First Nation says it has secured additional land under policies laid out in a federal law.

The Long Lake #58 First Nation says more than 1,690 hectares, including mines and minerals, have been added to its reserve for use by its members.

It says the expansion was carried out under the First Nations Land Management Act and took effect June 17.

The First Nation says it has been working on securing additional land for more than 45 years, to offset the 260 hectares provided by the federal government in 1905.

It says that with more than 1,500 members, the “tiny land base” offered “very limited” opportunities for development.

In a release issued Wednesday, the Long Lake #58 First Nation says it continues to be in a land claim process separate from the announcement of additional land.

