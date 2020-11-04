Northern Ontario man charged under Quarantine Act after returning from Jamaica

Provincial police say a man from French River, Ont., is facing charges after allegedly failing to quarantine after returning from a trip.

They say the 67-year-old, who lives in the community of Alban, didn’t abide by the mandatory two-week quarantine period after returning from Jamaica.

He was fined $1,255 under the Quarantine Act.

The act requires anyone entering Canada “by air, land or sea” to isolate for two weeks if they have symptoms of COVID-19, or to quarantine for the same period if they’re asymptomatic.

