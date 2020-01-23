 Skip to main content

Canada

Northern Pulp begins issuing layoff notices as mill winds down operations

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie Point, N.S., on Dec. 13, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Northern Pulp says it has started giving layoff notices to employees at the Nova Scotia mill.

The company has moved to mothball the mill after its plan for a new treatment system that would see it pump treated effluent into the Northumberland Strait was rejected by the province.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil recently said discharge from the mill will continue to flow into a treatment lagoon in Boat Harbour beyond the legislated Jan. 31 deadline.

Northern Pulp says a majority of its 90 salaried employees will be laid off over the next few months with the earliest losing their jobs by next week.

It says about 20 per cent of its workforce will remain after Feb. 1 as it winds down operations.

Northern Pulp says a small number of employees will monitor and maintain the facility and some will focus on an environmental assessment for a new effluent treatment facility.

