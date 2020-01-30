 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Northern Pulp issued ministerial order setting terms for orderly shutdown of mill

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Nova Scotia Environment Minister Gordon Wilson answers questions at a news conference in Halifax, in a June 27, 2019, file photo.

The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s environment minister concedes the province is living up to the spirit of the law but not the letter in allowing the Northern Pulp mill to continue to dump effluent past a legislated deadline Friday.

Gordon Wilson said today that is an accurate description of the government’s decision to allow some discharge from the plant past the date when it was supposed to cease all operations at its treatment facility.

Premier Stephen McNeil had previously maintained the Boat Harbour Act, which set the deadline, would not be breached because no new effluent would be flowing into the treatment lagoons near the Pictou Landing First Nation.

Story continues below advertisement

Wilson says a ministerial order he issued Wednesday sets the terms for an orderly shutdown of the Pictou County mill that will be monitored by department officials.

It allows the mill to continue to release warm boiler water into Boat Harbour and water generated from mill hibernation activities, site runoff and the mill’s landfill until April 30.

The company says it has given layoff notices to most of its over 300 employees but will keep an unspecified number of workers on at the mill site over the next six months.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies