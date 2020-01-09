 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Northern Pulp mill to move ahead with environmental assessment process

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie Point, N.S., on Dec. 13, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s Environment Department says Northern Pulp intends to move ahead with the environmental assessment process for a proposed effluent treatment facility, even though the mill is scheduled to shut down at the end of the month.

The company has said it would wrap up operations at the Pictou County mill after the province rejected its most recent attempt to get approval for a plan that would involve pumping treated waste water into the Northumberland Strait.

In a decision announced last month, Environment Minister Gordon Wilson raised concerns about a lack of information about the potential impact on the environment and human health and said his department needed another environmental assessment report from the company.

Story continues below advertisement

In a news release late Wednesday, Wilson said the province is legally required to continue with the assessment process, but he reiterated that the province would enforce the Boat Harbour Act deadline of Jan 31. for the closure of the mill’s current effluent facility in Boat Harbour, N.S., located near the Pictou Landing First Nation.

Northern Pulp has said the mill can’t operate without a place to dump its effluent, and a closure would result in the expected loss of more than 300 jobs at the mill and more than 2,000 jobs in the province’s forestry sector.

According to draft terms of reference released by the department, the public has until Feb. 7 to comment, and final terms will be provided to the company in April, after which it will have up to two years to complete its environmental assessment report.

Meanwhile, the head of the transition team tasked with advising the government on how to spend a $50-million job transition fund, which was announced on Dec. 20., is expected to meet with reporters later today.

The team made news earlier this week when it announced the removal of industry member Robin Wilbur.

Wilber, the president of Elmsdale Lumber, was dismissed after he made statements suggesting the mill could survive beyond the legislated deadline by switching to a so-called hot idle state rather than a complete shutdown.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has rejected a pulp mill's plea for a deadline extension that would have allowed it to continue dumping wastewater near the Pictou Landing First Nation after Jan. 31. The Canadian Press

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies