Northern travel ban, restaurant restrictions lift in Saskatchewan

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Northern travel ban, restaurant restrictions lift in Saskatchewan

Stephanie Taylor
REGINA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab speaks during an update on COVID-19 at the Legislative Building in Regina on March 11, 2020.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

People living in northern Saskatchewan can once again move throughout the region freely after weeks of travel bans, while others can head to their cottages in the area.

The province on Monday lifted the remaining restrictions on non-essential travel that had been imposed because of an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Northern Village of Green Lake, about 300 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, is on the edge of the boreal forest and regularly sees visitors and tourists during the summer.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have to look at it as opportunity to evaluate and find some good things coming out of it,” Mayor Ric Richardson said of the travel restriction being lifted.

“It’s created some really negative divisions in Saskatchewan and we have learned from that.”

Some leaders and First Nations had expressed concerns about provincial control of checkpoints in the region, which they said resulted in some northerners being penalized for driving to get groceries.

Richardson and his partner, Rose, said living with the limits in place provided some assurance that their community was protected against the spread of COVID-19. But, they said, communication with the government could have been better. For one, northwest leaders had requested restrictions be put in place earlier than they were.

“It seems like the native people were discriminated (against) in terms of going for treatment in the south, because the south did not want to treat anybody that came from the north,” said Rose Richardson.

“They were totally rejected as if they were contained or something.”

The Dene village of La Loche, about 600 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, spent weeks dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 after the novel coronavirus arrived via travel from an oil sands camp in Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Robert St. Pierre said Monday only three active cases of the infection remained.

“It feels good to have some of these restrictions lifted and the community get to some sense of normalcy.”

The province did report two more seniors in the far north had died from COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 13.

Of the 654 total cases, 17 were considered active.

Places of worship, personal care services, such as nail salons and tattoo parlours, and gyms were all allowed to reopen on Monday. Restaurants and bars opened their doors as well, but at half capacity and with physical distancing between tables.

Child-care centres also reopened, but with a maximum of 15 children.

Story continues below advertisement

The limit on gatherings increased to 15 people from 10 indoors and to 30 outside.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab had said this third stage of reopening would be significant. Health officials will continue to monitor the case count and the spread of the virus before moving ahead with relaxing more rules.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies