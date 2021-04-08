Northwest Territories detects its first COVID-19 variant cases

The Northwest Territories has detected its first COVID-19 variant cases.

The territory says two recently announced infections have been identified as the B.1.1.7 variant first associated with Britain.

The cases include an out-of-territory worker at the Diavik Diamond Mine, 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife, and a N.W.T. resident in Yellowknife.

The territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Kami Kandola, says the infected people and contacts are doing well and there is no risk to the public at this time.

She says the Yellowknife case is related to international travel and the individual was tested upon returning to Canada.

Kandola also says her office is working with the mine to safely return local and out-of-territory workers home, and all workers on site will be tested.

