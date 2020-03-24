 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Not in the stars: Canadian horoscopes dish outdated advice amid coronavirus outbreak

Gregory Strong
The Canadian Press
The stars haven’t aligned for some astrologers in the age of COVID-19.

A glance at some recent Canadian online horoscopes reveals eyebrow-raising suggestions at a time when public health authorities suggest self-isolation and minimal outdoor activity.

Hopefully Capricorns didn’t follow advice last Sunday to “get together with people you share history with” or “attend a reunion.”

Scorpios had a challenge on their hands their day – “Go to a yoga class” seems rather ambitious given that studios are closed.

And the recommendation for Geminis on the weekend? “Network and gather friends together, making helpful introductions” and “host a gathering” at night. Not exactly the new normal on the social front.

Those who feel astrology is a load of celestial hogwash were likely tickled to see a recent “Note to Readers” in the Toronto Star – one of many outlets running horoscopes that aren’t exactly up with the times – on the subject.

The outlet said its horoscope column has included “some suggestions that are contrary to the advice to socially distance or self-quarantine which have been urged by local health agencies, the provincial and Canadian governments.”

The Star said the material was “written a few weeks ago, before these warnings were issued,” adding the column’s tone will soon change to “reflect the time we find ourselves living in.”

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

