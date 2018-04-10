Notley says Alberta government would consider buying Trans Mountain pipeline

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Rachel Notley talks to cabinet members about the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion in Edmonton on April 9, 2018. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says her government would go as far as buying the Trans Mountain pipeline outright in order to aid its push to get oil to overseas markets.

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. has warned that if British Columbia continues to throw legal roadblocks in the way of the pipeline-expansion plan, it could be forced to pull the plug on the $7.4-billion project. The company’s Houston-based parent has set a deadline, saying said it needs financial protection for shareholders and an end to the B.C. government’s threats of obstruction by May 31.

In response, Alberta and Ottawa – who both argue the project is in the national interest – have said they are open to exploring financial support and other rescue options. Ms. Notley provided more clarity Tuesday about the investment her government is willing to make should Kinder Morgan decide it can’t move forward with the project.

“We are considering a number of financial options to ensure that the Trans Mountain expansion is built, up to and including purchasing the pipeline outright if it was to come to that,” Ms. Notley said in a statement provided to The Globe and Mail.

“But it is not the only model we’re considering. Obviously the best interest and outcomes for Albertans will be front and centre as we explore these options.”

Ms. Notley’s office did not provide any dollar figures. But the statement comes the same day as the federal cabinet holds an emergency meeting on the federally approved pipeline project. Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr has indicated that Ottawa is reviewing a variety of legal and regulatory strategies, as well as its financial options. Financial options could include loan guarantees and direct investment, a government source said Tuesday.

The Alberta Premier will meet with federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau and other federal officials in Toronto on Wednesday.

The proposed expansion of the existing Trans Mountain pipeline would allow Alberta to nearly triple shipments of oil and refined products to a terminal in Burnaby, B.C., bringing enough scale to the line for significant exports to overseas markets to become commercially viable – and relieving shipping constraints that have contributed to hefty price discounts on Canadian oil. Some First Nation communities and residents of the B.C. Lower Mainland oppose the project due to the increased tanker traffic and oil-spill risk it would bring to coastal waters. Environmentalists also believe federal approval of the project is at odds with Canada’s greenhouse gas reduction commitments.

Ms. Notley, who only got the news on Saturday that Kinder Morgan would bring down its ultimatum on Sunday, said this week that the fight over the pipeline is bordering on becoming a constitution crisis. She has asked Ottawa to inflict some kind of economic pain on B.C., including cutting off transfers under the national climate strategy. Her government will also introduce legislation next week that would give Alberta the legal authority to cut off oil or refined product shipments to B.C.

If Alberta or Ottawa invest in the project, the political pressure will increase for British Columbia. To date, the provincial government has framed its opponents in this battle as investors in a Texas boardroom – but standing in the way of a project that is bankrolled by Albertans or Canadians would be more divisive on the national stage.

However, B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman said Tuesday that would not change his government’s approach.

“We have proposed exactly what it is in our jurisdiction to do, to introduce permitting and regulations to ensure that B.C.’s environment, economy and interests are protected. Nothing about who owns the pipeline would change that,” he told reporters in Victoria. “Investment decisions by the government of Canada or the government of Alberta are their decisions.”

Mr. Heyman said his government has been consistent in its stance. “We have said all along that we believe this project is a bad project for B.C., it poses far too much risk.” But he noted the province has continued to process construction permits in a timely way, as it awaits the verdict of a Federal Court of Appeal legal challenge that aims to reverse the federal approval for the project.

The B.C. government has invested tax dollars in opposing the project at that Court of Appeal hearing, where it acted as an intervenor. Still ahead, B.C. is expected in the next few weeks to file its reference to the courts on whether it has the jurisdiction to curtail any proposed increase in oil shipments across its territory.