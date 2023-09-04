Open this photo in gallery: Bobby Taylor at his Toronto bar, The Black Bull, on Nov. 25, 2015. Mr. Taylor, who has died at 84, was known for being a durable, belligerent and combative athlete.JENNIFER ROBERTS/The Globe and Mail

In the 1960s, Bobby Taylor was unofficially declared to be – pound for pound – the toughest athlete in Canada.

He played professional football in the summer and fall, professional hockey in winter.

At 5 foot 9, 190 pounds, he was a pugnacious presence on the ice, the gridiron, and, on occasion, on the street.

Mr. Taylor, who has died at 84, was described as durable, belligerent and combative.

He also had a reputation for enduring punishment to win a game.

“Taylor would go up into a revolving door of razor blades and broken bottles to pull in a pass,” The Globe and Mail once stated.

He was also capable of administering punishment, as attested by several legendary escapades, many of them involving the spilling of blood.

He once was released by Edmonton for punching a quarterback – on his own team.

He once exchanged blows with a teammate during football practice.

He once fought three players at the same time during a hockey game, claiming to have knocked down the first two combatants before being sucker punched by the third.

He once was fined $100 for beating up a motorist during a traffic dispute.

He once was suspended and fined by hockey’s Quebec Aces after exchanging words with the coach before scuffling with the older man.

His most notorious incident involved a stick-swinging duel with John Brophy, a future coach of the Maple Leafs, which left both men cut and bleeding.

A rebel by nature, the athlete seemed to determine to violate every rule of any rule book, whether for sports or etiquette. He was a prankster in the locker room, a dangerous distraction as a roommate on the road, and a foul-mouthed trash talker while playing football. Leo Cahill, his coach with the Toronto Argonauts, called him “mischievous and undisciplined.”

The Argos cut him in 1970 only to take him back four years later, when he was supposed to be past his prime.

“He’s a constant hustler, generates team spirit and is one of the most aggressive players in the sport,” Argos general manager John Barrow said at the time, “and that’s what we’re after.”

By the time he retired from football, he was second all-time in Canadian Football League history for passes caught (523) and third in receiving yards (8,033).

Away from the sporting field, he owned a succession of bars, undoubtedly serving as his own best bouncer.

Mr. Taylor was born on March 5, 1939, at Barrow-in-Furness, an English port town known for shipbuilding, to the former Joyce Hill and Robert Taylor. One of his earliest – and fondest, he was quick to add – memories involved a fist fight with a neighbour boy at age four or five. The boy’s mother cuffed Bobby, who reported the incident to his mother, who proceeded to beat the tar out of the other mother in her front yard.

The boy learned to refine his fistic skills by hanging out at a gymnasium run by his maternal grandfather. It was also a training site for three of his uncles who were prizefighters.

The family immigrated to Canada in 1950, living on a fox farm in Ethel, a hamlet in Ontario’s Huron County. After moving to Toronto, his mother ran a greasy spoon where Bobby peeled potatoes in summer.

He first saw speed skaters on a frozen outdoor oval in Toronto. His desperate efforts to keep up earned him an invitation to join the Viaduct Club. A year later, he competed in the North American outdoor championships at Saranac Lake, N.Y.

The family then moved to Calgary. Mr. Taylor was rejected as too small for the school football team, instead playing linebacker and quarterback for a junior team. He spent more of his senior year in a pool hall than a classroom. By 18, he was bootlegging, a confession he made to a Toronto television audience on the debut of a CBC talk show hosted by Peter Gzowski in 1970.

Open this photo in gallery: Bobby Taylor in an undated photo. Taylor once was released by Edmonton for punching a quarterback – on his own team.John Maiola/The Globe and Mail

He took up drafting and found a job, but a friend soon after lured him to a hockey training camp in Saskatchewan. He hitchhiked across the prairies, offering his services to “fight anybody or run at anybody,” as he once told the sportswriter Paul Rimstead. He wound up squatting in the visitors dressing room at a rink in Regina, subsisting thanks only to the generosity of a kindly trainer.

Mr. Taylor spent seven seasons playing minor league pro hockey as a defenceman, suiting up for the New Haven Blades, Charlotte Checkers, Victoria Maple Leafs, Seattle Totems, Tulsa Oilers, Jersey Devils, Salem Rebels, Long Island Ducks, Quebec Aces and Johnstown Jets. The hard-rock tough guy could skate but was employed less for his puck-handling than his pugilism.

The most infamous of his battles took place in 1967 at Cherry Hill Arena in New Jersey. Mr. Taylor was playing for the Devils when he checked a Ducks rival into the boards. The two players began shoving when John Brophy, the other team’s enforcer, skated up with a stick raised.

“I told him to drop it, but he took a swing, so I swung back,” Mr. Taylor said after the game. “I’ll go with him any way he wants.”

Mr. Brophy jabbed Mr. Taylor in the face with the blade of his stick, cutting him above his lip. Mr. Taylor responded with a lumberman’s chop across Mr. Brophy’s forehead, opening a gash that would need about 30 stitches to close.

Don Perry, who was Mr. Brophy’s teammate, once told Toronto Life magazine in hushed tones that it was the ugliest fight he had ever witnessed.

“It was just an absolute war, like somebody was going to die,” he said. “The sticks were shattered all over the place, and they were trying to spear each other with what remained. They were cut badly. It was the bloodiest event by far that I’ve ever seen.”

For his part, Mr. Brophy later told William Houston of The Globe that it was “the only fight I can remember where I thought my life was on the line.”

Mr. Taylor was later offered a contract by the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League. He did not sign because he was not prepared to end a successful football career.

He earned a starting spot as flanker with football’s Calgary Stampeders after following a strict regimen of weightlifting. In 1963, he set a CFL record for most receptions in a season with 74. After joining the Argonauts in 1966, he led the eastern conference in receptions for three consecutive seasons. A tenacious runner, his Toronto coach said he “had an indomitable drive for extra yards when he caught the ball.”

He was as much a terror off the field as on it.

A mandatory curfew and an 11 p.m. bed check were mere obstacles in his determination to partake in whatever nightlife a particular city might have on offer.

“We wouldn’t necessarily hear him leave,” Argos teammate Mel Profit wrote in For Love, Money and Future Considerations, “but we usually knew when he got back. He had a casual way of announcing his return, like trying out the fire alarm at 2 or 3 a.m.”

Mr. Taylor expressed an interest in becoming a head coach, a perhaps unlikely ambition for someone who so readily challenged authority and was unwilling to serve an apprenticeship as an assistant.

“Most of the time, to get a coaching job in Canadian football, you have to be some ass from Missouri State or Cloud Nine,” he complained before losing out on the Argos’ head coaching job in 1979 to Forrest Gregg, a Texan.

The one regret he had in his athletic career was not getting to play in a Grey Cup championship game.

Mr. Taylor had a long career as a bar and nightclub owner in Toronto. In 1971, he opened the Domed Stadium, an early downtown sports bar. He later co-owned the Club House, which employed Rompin’ Ronnie Hawkins as leader of the house band and included such acts as Sylvia Tyson, Long John Baldry, and Sam and Dave. He also had an interest in Soupy’s Tavern, a dive bar popular with movie directors (for filming, if not drinking), as well as a ski lodge in Banff, Alta. Since 1975, he has been an owner of the Black Bull Tavern, a drinking establishment which first served thirsty Torontonians in the 1830s.

Mr. Taylor died of colon cancer at his home in Toronto on Aug. 20. He leaves a son and a daughter from a first marriage which ended in divorce. He also leaves two grandchildren. He was predeceased by his long-time companion Judith Grant, a former model, who died in 2017.

Mr. Taylor was a character on the Toronto scene for so long his exploits were covered by two generations of reporters, including The Globe’s father-son duo of Rex and Rob MacLeod. When the son profiled him, he asked how long it had been since Mr. Taylor had been in a fight. “I haven’t taken a swing at anybody in four years,” Mr. Taylor said, a surprising admission of pacifism perhaps explained by his being 76 years old at the time.