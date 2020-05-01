Nova Scotia air base chapel reopens as military mourns helicopter crash victims

Open this photo in gallery A memorial pays respect to the victims of a military helicopter crash, at 12 Wing Shearwater in Dartmouth, N.S., on May 1, 2020. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The doors opened to the chapel again at the air base in Shearwater, N.S., on Friday, letting people find sanctuary here for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close in March.

But the reopening was not a cause for celebration. Military staff and their families came in quietly to grieve and pray, separated by physical distancing rules and public health orders that required the door handles and pews to be wiped after each visit. The chapel was stripped of all soft furniture, and a single lit candle was placed at the end of the room.

Military officials allowed the chapel to reopen as 12 Wing Shearwater, one of the oldest military air bases in North America, is shaken by a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea that killed six people. Four of those on board were Royal Canadian Air Force officers stationed here.

Two others were marine systems engineering officers from the HMCS Fredericton, a frigate that steamed out of the naval base across the harbour in Halifax in January. CFB Halifax’s chapel was also reopened on Friday in response to the tragedy.

"For some people, it’s uplifting to be in a space like this. They need this right now,” said Padre Leonard Bednar, a military chaplain, who said counselling and online support groups have also been offered to military staff. “We’re here if anyone needs to talk to us.”

He was greeting people in the chapel as the search and rescue mission off the coast of Greece officially became a search and recovery effort after the military confirmed it has discovered remains at the crash site and is trying to identify them.

“It is with a heavy heart that we can confirm those members onboard are now presumed dead," Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, said in a statement.

“This is not the outcome that the Department of National Defence, CAF, and I had hoped for. ... We grieve with their families, friends and loved ones during this time of their profound loss."

The youngest of the victims, 23-year-old Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough, was the first confirmed death. The five others are Captain Brenden Ian MacDonald, a pilot from New Glasgow, N.S.; Captain Kevin Hagen, a pilot from Nanaimo, B.C.; Captain Maxime Miron-Morin, an air combat systems officer from Trois-Rivières, Que.; Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke, a naval weapons officer from Truro, N.S.; and Master Corporal Matthew Cousins, an airborne electronic sensor operator from Guelph, Ont.

Outside the chapel, a growing memorial of flowers, flags and cardboard hearts flapped in the wind. Nearby sat three decommissioned aircraft, including a Sea King helicopter - the aging machine that the Canadian Forces began replacing with the CH-148 Cyclone in 2018.

A steady stream of people came in cars, on foot, or by bicycle to add something to the display at the entrance to the air base. A 35-year employee of the military said the base at Shearwater is a small, closely linked community where a tragedy like this is felt deeply and widely.

“Everybody in Shearwater is feeling this together. Our hearts are breaking,” she said, asking her name be withheld because she was not authorized to speak to the media. “We’re all one military family.”

Military investigators left on Friday to probe the crash, and the rest of Canada’s Cyclone fleet has been placed on an “operational pause” until the cause of the accident is known. The helicopter, which was deployed with HMCS Fredericton in the Mediterranean Sea as part of a NATO mission, was in a training exercise when it plunged into the sea.

Padre Bednar said people in Halifax’s military community are leaning on each other as best they can right now. That’s difficult given public health rules that limit crowds to no more than five people, he admitted.

“It’s harder with these restrictions, certainly,” he said. “But we are stronger together.”

