Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston speaks during a news briefing in Halifax, on Dec. 7, 2021.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia is asking the federal government for an exemption from the federal carbon tax.

Premier Tim Houston announced the province’s proposal at a news conference today, saying Nova Scotia’s existing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions exceed Canada’s emissions targets.

Houston says the province’s plan is “better than a carbon tax” and doesn’t financially punish Nova Scotians.

The new federal carbon tax will increase the price of carbon by $15 per tonne, and then rise again every year until it reaches $170 per tonne in 2030.

Nova Scotia submitted its plan to Ottawa yesterday, and Houston says he’s hopeful federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will consider the plan “with an open mind.”

Houston says the province’s plan calls for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, and if the province doesn’t meet those targets then he says the province will welcome the federal carbon tax.

