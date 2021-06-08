 Skip to main content
Canada

Nova Scotia cabinet minister to seek federal Liberal nomination in Halifax riding

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab in Halifax on Dec. 10, 2015.

A member of Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin’s cabinet says she intends to leave provincial politics and will run for the federal Liberal nomination in a Halifax-area riding.

Labour Minister Lena Metlege Diab said today in a news release she wants to represent the federal party in the riding of Halifax West, which is currently held by former House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan.

Regan, who was first elected to Parliament in 1993, announced in March he won’t run in the next federal election.

A provincial Liberal party official says Metlege Diab will remain in cabinet as the representative for the riding of Halifax Armdale but will have to resign once a nomination date is set.

Ray Anjoul, director of operations for the provincial Liberal caucus, says a date hasn’t been chosen yet for the federal nomination.

Metlege Diab was first elected to the provincial legislature in 2013 and has held several cabinet posts, including justice minister.

