Nova Scotia closes borders to non-essential travel from most of Canada amid spike in COVID-19 cases

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Compliance officers check vehicles at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border near Amherst, N.S., on April 5, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia closed its provincial boundary to non-essential travel from all parts of Canada except Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador today as it deals with a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education also confirmed that a total of seven schools are now closed because of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.

The newest closure is at Bell Park Academic Centre in Lake Echo after a single case was identified late Wednesday.

Health officials say the school will remain closed to students until Tuesday for cleaning.

The outbreak also saw the province cancel next month’s women’s world hockey championship set for Halifax and Truro for the second consecutive year on Wednesday, citing public safety concerns.

After 25 new COVID-19 cases and 79 active infections were reported Wednesday, Premier Iain Rankin and health officials are scheduled to hold a briefing this afternoon.

Canada's team was already in Halifax and nine other countries were about to arrive when Nova Scotia's premier pulled the plug because of COVID-19 concerns. Last year's championship in Halifax and Truro was also cancelled because of the global pandemic. The Canadian Press

