Nova Scotia confirms small presence of Delta variant as latest reopening measures begin

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Wednesday confirmed a small presence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the province, saying it still poses a threat.

Dr. Robert Strang says the national microbiology lab has verified 20 Delta variant cases and 36 Alpha variant cases among reported cases in the province to date.

He noted the variants can spread quickly, especially among those who haven’t received two doses of vaccine.

In his 150th COVID-19 news conference, Strang repeatedly emphasized that the best way to head off a fourth wave driven by the Delta variant is for the province to have 75 per cent of its population fully vaccinated.

So far, about 75 per cent of the population has one dose and about 45 per cent have had two doses.

The province entered the fourth phase of its reopening plan Wednesday, with retail shops and bars operating at full capacity provided social distancing is possible and masks are worn, and indoor gatherings of up to 150 people permitted.

