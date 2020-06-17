Nova Scotia court orders new trial for former medical student William Sandeson

Open this photo in gallery William Sandeson is seen at provincial court, in Halifax, in a Feb. 23, 2016, file photo. Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS

A new trial has been ordered for a former Nova Scotia medical student who was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in the August 2015 death of 22-year-old Taylor Samson.

In a written ruling released today, a three-member Nova Scotia Court of Appeal panel said the trial judge erred in not declaring a mistrial after learning that a private detective employed by William Sandeson’s defence team gave information to Halifax police – something that was initially unknown to the defence.

Sandeson and Samson were students at Dalhousie University in Halifax, and court was told Sandeson fatally shot Samson during a drug deal at Sandeson’s apartment.

Story continues below advertisement

Sandeson was sentenced in July 2017 to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, while Samson’s body has yet to be found.

In the ruling, Justice David Farrar wrote that the late disclosure at trial of the collaboration between police and private detective Bruce Webb, “significantly infringed” Sandeson’s right to “full answer and defence and to a fair trial.”

Farrar said that Justice Josh Arnold’s finding that Webb’s information was not material to the murder case against Sandeson restricted Sandeson’s ability to respond to the merits of the Crown’s case.

During the appeal hearing in January, Sandeson’s lawyer, Ian Smith, said Webb told police about a key aspect of the case and asked to remain an anonymous source. He added that police kept the information secret and “failed to get any legal advice.”

It was revealed that Webb was told to interview two of Sandeson’s neighbours, both of whom had initially told police they didn’t see or hear anything the night of the crime. But when Webb talked to them, they admitted they had seen a badly injured man in Sandeson’s apartment.

Court heard that Webb, worried about a possible obstruction of justice charge, told an investigator it would be wise for police to conduct another interview with the two men, which they did.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.