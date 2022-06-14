Teachers participate in a one-day, provincewide strike to protest legislation imposing a four-year contract, outside the legislature in Halifax, on Feb. 17, 2017.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A Nova Scotia judge has found a provincial law that imposed a labour contract on teachers to be unconstitutional, five years after it was passed by the former Liberal government.

Justice John Keith of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court says in his ruling that the four-year contract imposed in the 2017 law was significantly worse than a tentative agreement members of the teachers union had rejected.

He concluded in a written decision released today that “at best” Bill 75 may have been a misguided attempt at fiscal responsibility by the government of former premier Stephen McNeil, but in the end it failed to respect the process of good-faith collective bargaining “and was terribly wrong.”

The judge found that the law violated the Charter guarantee of freedom of association, which the Supreme Court of Canada has said protects the right to collective bargaining on fundamental workplace issues.

The bill required the teachers to end their work-to-rule campaign and imposed a wage increase totalling three per cent over four years.

Keith ruled that the law removed gains from the last of three tentative agreements that teachers had voted down, including provisions for two days off for professional development and earlier payment of wage increases.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.