Canada

Nova Scotia doctors reach tentative agreements with provincial government

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
The group that represents Nova Scotia’s 3,100 physicians has reached two tentative contract settlements with the provincial government.

Doctors Nova Scotia says the proposed four-year contracts with the Department of Health and Wellness will be submitted for a ratification vote between Nov. 4 and Nov. 25.

The organization says no contract details will be released until after the vote.

The tentative agreements were reached after 11 months of negotiations.

If ratified, they will replace the doctors’ 2015 master agreement and their master clinical/academic funding plan, which expired on March 31.

Dr. Gary Ernest, president of Doctors Nova Scotia, says the new contracts would stabilize some of the province’s most critical services.

“We believe we have now reached the best deals possible for Nova Scotia’s doctors,” Ernest said in a statement.

