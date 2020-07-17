Nova Scotia eases COVID-19 restrictions to allow visits inside nursing homes

Open this photo in gallery Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil speaks in Halifax, on March 17, 2020. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia is easing its COVID-19 restrictions to allow visitors back inside nursing homes.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the restrictions were put in place to protect some of the most vulnerable people in the province, but it’s time to bring back some normalcy to the lives of those in long-term care.

Starting July 22, three people can be designated for indoor visits, but they can only visit one at a time and must book in advance.

Residents of the homes can receive up to five visitors outdoors, but masks will be required if physical distancing can’t be maintained.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang says wearing a mask is an important measure in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

As a result, the province is making masks mandatory for drivers and passengers on public transit as of July 24.

