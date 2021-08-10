 Skip to main content
Nova Scotia election campaign enters final week; early voting up over 2017

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
People protest as Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Iain Rankin speaks during a campaign event in Halifax, on Aug. 8.

Brett Bundale/The Canadian Press

There is one week to go in Nova Scotia’s provincial election campaign.

While election day is Aug. 17, Elections Nova Scotia says that 60,684 early votes had been cast as of Aug. 7.

The agency says that at the same point in the 2017 provincial election, a total of 26,857 early votes had been cast.

Meanwhile, the three main parties kicked off the stretch drive Monday, with Liberal Leader Iain Rankin promising to introduce a non-mandatory COVID-19 vaccination passport system if elected.

The NDP released its costed election platform, saying it would spend $151-million during its first year for initiatives such as affordable housing, mental health care, child care and long-term care.

The Tories highlighted a platform promise to fund about 40 per cent of the cost of fertility treatments for people who want to become parents.

