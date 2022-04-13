Classrooms have been prepared for the return of students next week at John MacNeil Elementary School in Dartmouth, N.S., on Jan. 13.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Masking will remain mandatory in Nova Scotia schools until at least the Victoria Day long weekend in May.

The Education Department made the announcement today in a news release.

Minister of Education Becky Druhan says students and staff will need to keep wearing masks inside schools and on school buses.

She says the decision on masking will be reassessed around May 20, a few days ahead of the holiday.

Most public health restrictions, including mask-wearing in public spaces, ended in Nova Scotia on March 21.

The government’s last report on April 7 included 6,991 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by PCR testing – a jump of almost 70 per cent from the prior week.

The next weekly report is expected April 14.

