Nova Scotia First Nation launches own lobster fishing fleet amid tension at wharf

SAULNIERVILLE, N.S.
The Canadian Press
A First Nation in Nova Scotia launched its own lobster fishing fleet today, in defiance of federal regulations that say the fishery is closed for the season.

About 200 people gathered at the wharf in Saulnierville, N.S., as a ceremony was held to bless the fleet before fishermen set out as part of the Sipekne’katik First Nation’s self-regulated fishery.

The band has issued five licences, each allowing for the setting of 50 lobster traps, and band officials say three boats are expected to go out today.

The First Nation says a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada ruling, known as the Marshall decision, granted the Mi’kmaq the right to catch and sell lobster outside the regular fishing season.

The Indigenous fishery prompted protests at two wharfs in southwestern Nova Scotia Tuesday, with hundreds of non-Indigenous commercial fishermen alleging it is illegal.

Sipekne’katik First Nation today released a letter from Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde, urging Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan to have fisheries officers and RCMP protect the Mi’kmaq harvesters.

There have been numerous protests and clashes in the decades since the Marshall decision, as First Nations in the Maritimes and Quebec sought fishing agreements with Ottawa.

The non-Indigenous fishermen who protested Tuesday allege that a communal food, social and ceremonial First Nations lobster fishery is being used as cover for an illegal commercial fishery, and they demanded a crackdown on those selling lobster out of season.

