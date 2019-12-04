 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Nova Scotia girl receives bravery award for saving family from van that plunged into river

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sophia Grace LeBlanc is recognized for her heroism by Premier Stephen McNeil, left, and Richard Petley-Jones, chair of the advisory committee, at a Medal of Bravery Award ceremony, at Province House, in Halifax, on Dec. 4, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Eight-year-old Sophia Grace LeBlanc and two siblings were in a van driven by their mother in November, 2018, when the vehicle left the highway near Little River, N.S., and plunged into a river, landing on its roof.

Sophia’s two-year-old sister, Elise, and four-year-old brother, Ethan, were trapped in the upside-down vehicle.

With her little brother unconscious and her mother, Candice Hicks, badly injured, Sophia freed her sister from her seat belt and helped her escape the van. She then climbed the embankment to flag down another motorist for help.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, Sophia, who recently turned 8, became the youngest Nova Scotian ever to receive a provincial medal of bravery.

After the ceremony at the provincial legislature, Sophia was asked what she thought about receiving the award.

“It’s cool,” the blue-eyed girl from Amherst, N.S., said in a quiet voice. “I’m going to put it in my room where I can always see it.”

As for what happened the day the van flipped into the river, Sophia was reluctant to talk about the crash.

“I saved my family,” she said, clutching the blue box holding the medal.

“It was hard to get my little sister, but I got her out. But I couldn’t get my brother out … I climbed on my mother’s back to get onto the rocks, and then I climbed up [the embankment].”

A neighbour who witnessed the Nov. 11, 2018, crash used a knife to cut Ethan’s seat belt and free him from the wreckage.

Story continues below advertisement

The children were treated for cuts and bruises, while their mother needed surgery to repair her arm.

Premier Stephen McNeil said Sophia showed incredible bravery.

“Sophia, we’re really proud that you’re here,” the premier told the ceremony. “What an extraordinary demonstration of courage you showed when you made sure that not only was your younger brother and sister [safe] – you went and got help for your family.”

Sophia was one of two people to be honoured Wednesday.

Elijah Joseph Watts, a young lobster fisherman from Port Hood, N.S., was awarded the medal of bravery for his role in trying to rescue his father and another fisherman when their boat, the Ocean Star, capsized in the Gulf of St. Lawrence on the morning of May 12, 2018.

All three men were thrown into the cold, rough water.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Watts, who was 18 at the time, tried to save the other two men, but they did not survive.

“I know your journey has been a difficult one,” the Premier said.

“I want you to know that we in this room and across this province recognize that the journey to healing can be tough. But allowing us to recognize you … is really a positive step forward.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Mr. Watts declined to speak to reporters.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies