Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Nova Scotia gives fiscal update, now forecasts $853-million deficit due to COVID-19 pandemic

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia Finance Minister Karen Casey speaks at the legislature, in Halifax, on Feb. 25, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

After tabling a budget in February forecasting a $55-million surplus, the Nova Scotia government is now looking at a deficit that has ballooned to $853-million.

Finance Minister Karen Casey says the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for the $908-million reversal in the books for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Casey says an additional $443-million in appropriations are required for nine departments, with the majority of the expenses related to protecting the public and boosting the economy during the pandemic.

That’s in addition to $228-million announced last month for more than 200 “shovel ready” infrastructure projects to help kick-start the economy.

The previous funding for highway paving, bridge replacements, green energy projects, school repairs and museum upgrades was added to an already record $1-billion capital plan.

Casey says total revenue is projected to be $11.06-billion, down $532.1-million from the budget – mainly due to decreased revenue from HST and corporate income tax, while overall expenses are projected at $12.09-billion – up $470.3-million, mainly due to increased expenses related to the COVID-19 response.

She says the province’s net debt has increased to $16.9-billion from $15.7-billion, although debt-servicing costs have been revised downwards by $21.9-million from the budget, mainly due to reduced interest rates.

“Our strong economy was an advantage entering this pandemic.” Casey said in a news release. “However, we cannot diminish or underestimate the magnitude of what we are facing as a province and as a country.”

She vowed to provide “the fiscal management needed to return the province to a position of economic strength, while continuing to support Nova Scotians.”

The minister said Nova Scotia’s share of the federal Safe Restart program, which is expected to be more than $250-million, and associated expenses would be included in the next forecast update.

