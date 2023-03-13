Nova Scotia Finance Minister Allan MacMaster speaks in Halifax, on Sept. 29, 2021.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government says it will spend $1.62-billion on its capital plan in the coming year, the largest single-year infrastructure budget in the province’s history.

Finance Minister Allan MacMaster said in a statement that the province’s planned 2023-24 spending on highways, schools, hospitals and land reflects the needs of Nova Scotia’s growing population.

Last year the government budgeted spending of more than $1.58-billion.

For the year beginning April 1, Nova Scotia will spend $275.1-million on the province’s two biggest hospital projects: the Halifax Infirmary expansion and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality health-care redevelopment.

It will also spend $91-million on other medical facility upgrades in Bridgewater, Pugwash, Yarmouth and Halifax.

The province plans to spend $498.5-million on its five-year highway improvement plan, which includes $60-million more than last year for secondary highways and $15-million more for gravel roads.

As well, $240.8-million is budgeted to build and renovate schools in Nova Scotia, which includes an increase of $24-million for repairs and $40-million for new modular units.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.