Open this photo in gallery: A truck is abandoned on a snow-covered street after a winter storm in Sydney, N.S., on Feb. 5.Shane Wilkie/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Health says the situation in the province following last weekend’s big winter storm has improved enough that some non-emergency services are resuming.

Officials say that includes facilities in the Eastern Zone, such as Cape Breton Island, Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

As efforts to clear the deep snow continue, they say people should not travel to a scheduled care appointment if it is unsafe.

They say people in areas where treacherous conditions remain should, instead, consider rebooking any non-urgent appointments.

For several days now, schools and most government offices were closed across Cape Breton.

The provincial government has said more than 1,000 people are working around the clock using about 400 pieces of equipment to clear snow across Nova Scotia.