Nova Scotia hospital visitors will need proof of vaccination starting Oct. 13

Open this photo in gallery From left: Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, Health Minister Michelle Thompson and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health take questions at a COVID-19 briefing in Halifax on Sept. 29. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Visitors will need to show proof of vaccination when entering a hospital in Nova Scotia starting next week.

Nova Scotia Health announced visitors, including support people and designated caregivers, will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Oct. 13.

The new rule also includes people accompanying patients who are entering hospitals or clinics for appointments or procedures.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say exemptions may be made for emergency situations and end-of-life care.

Proof of vaccination will not, however, be required for patients seeking care or receiving treatment.

The measure comes after the provincial government announced a vaccination mandate for workers in the health-care and education sectors late last month.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.