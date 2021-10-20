 Skip to main content
Canada

Nova Scotia housing plan includes temporary rent cap, $35-million for new units

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston delivers his housing plan, in Halifax, on Oct. 20.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government will introduce legislation imposing a temporary rent cap as part of a wide-ranging plan to tackle the lack of affordable housing in the province.

The plan includes nearly $35-million to build new affordable housing across the province, as well as legislation that would change the Residential Tenancies Act to bolster protections for renters.

The proposed rent cap will protect tenants once the province’s COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted and limit residential rent increases to two per cent per year until Dec. 31, 2023.

The housing funding is to support the building of more than 1,100 new affordable housing units.

The plan also includes $10.1-million over two years to provide more supports and shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

As well, the province is identifying a list of properties it owns that can be used for housing and aims to work with community groups and municipalities to get projects under way on those lands as soon as possible.

The proposed changes to the Residential Tenancies Act include protections against renovation evictions, including a requirement for written consent to lease termination, increased notice before eviction and automatic compensation for eviction.

The compensation would be three months rent in buildings with five or more units and one month in buildings with four units or less.

