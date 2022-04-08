Nova Scotia’s government is introducing legislation to enshrine Mi’kmaq as the province’s first language.

Karla MacFarlane, minister of L’nu affairs, said today the Mi’kmaw Language Act develops a revitalization strategy to promote and preserve the language of the First Nations people who live in the province.

This bill establishes a joint committee to create a multi-year strategy for protecting the language.

The legislation will be proclaimed on a date agreed upon with Mi’kmaq leadership, and it will take effect on Oct. 1, which is Treaty Day.

Eskasoni First Nation Chief Leroy Denny said today he’s very excited about the bill, adding that “it is a big first step but there is still a lot of work to be done.”

Denny says he’s eager to work with “elders, knowledge keepers, language warriors,” as well as with the province to bring this legislation forward.

Blaire Gould, executive director of Mi’kmaq education authority Mi’kmaw Kina’matnewey, says they are seeing language loss in communities, but “most importantly we are seeing a language resurgence in communities where youth and community people are actively in pursuit of restoring their language and culture.”

“This legislation will help strengthen that,” she says.

