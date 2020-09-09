 Skip to main content
Nova Scotia investigating possible case of COVID-19 reinfection

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, speaks in Halifax, on March 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia is investigating a possible case of COVID-19 reinfection.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang says the case involves a home care nurse who was previously infected with the virus in May and had recovered.

Strang says the nurse works in the central health region which includes the Halifax area.

He says so far test results have been inconclusive and the provincial lab is working with its national counterpart to determine whether or not this is a “true case” of reinfection.

Strang says out of caution, the case, which was announced on Monday, is being treated as a new positive case.

He says it’s been determined the nurse had been using full personal protective equipment and had followed appropriate infection controls while working.

Nova Scotia has three active cases of the virus, with no new cases reported Wednesday.

Dr. Theresa Tam says rising COVID-19 case counts in several parts of the country understandably worry parents who are sending their children back to school this month. She says keeping distant, wearing masks and washing hands is vital not only among students and their families, but for everyone who wants to keep schools from suffering outbreaks. The Canadian Press

