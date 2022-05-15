A workplace death investigation is underway following a fatality last week at a Michelin tire plant in Nova Scotia.

The provincial Department of Labour issued a brief statement Sunday saying a worker died Wednesday at Michelin’s plant in Waterville, N.S.

The statement said a stop work order issued for the equipment involved in the incident is still in place.

“As this is an active investigation, we cannot confirm details regarding the incident,” the department said.

Andrew Mutch, president of Michelin North America (Canada) Inc., confirmed the death in an emailed statement and expressed his sympathies to the victim’s family and to employees at the Waterville plant.

“The safety of our employees is our number one priority, and we are working to understand the circumstances around this event,” said Mutch.

In addition to its plant in Waterville, Michelin also operates plants in Bridgewater, N.S., and Granton, N.S.

