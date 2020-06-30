 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Nova Scotia launches review of Halifax long-term care facility hit by deadly COVID-19 outbreak

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
A paramedic enters an ambulance at Northwood Manor, in Halifax, on May 1, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia is launching a review of a long-term care facility where 53 people died due to COVID-19, with the goal of avoiding a similar outbreak in the fall.

Health Minister Randy Delorey said today he has appointed infectious disease consultant Dr. Chris Lata and former British Columbia associate deputy minister of health Lynn Stevenson to the review committee.

They will interview staff, family and medical experts, as they look into what factors contributed to the spread of COVID-19 at Northwood.

Delorey says the recommendations will “help Northwood and other long-term care facilities better prepare for future waves of this virus.”

The terms of reference say reviewers will consider whether the preparedness for and response to COVID-19 infections were appropriate and timely at each stage of the outbreak.

The review of Northwood’s Halifax facility is to begin immediately under the Quality Improvement Protection Act, and is expected to provide its conclusions to government by Sept. 15.

The findings will be made public.

The review will also consider best practices in effectively controlling and preventing the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in long-term care settings.

The province says it will also do a separate, internal review of broader infection prevention and control within the long-term care sector.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says new federal public health models are showing that the many restrictions Canadians have suffered with to suppress COVID-19 have worked. But he says the country still has 'hotspots' and any of them could explode into a bigger outbreak if we don't stay vigilant. The Canadian Press

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

