 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Nova Scotia legislature committee told new climate targets don’t go far enough

Keith Doucette
Halifax, N.S.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Nova Scotia lawmakers were implored to strengthen environmental targets on Monday as activists and others voiced concerns that the province’s Liberal government isn’t moving fast enough on climate change.

The government’s proposed Sustainable Development Goals Act would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and move the province to a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050.

However, a succession of presenters at the legislature’s law amendments committee said that science has established the timeline set out in Bill 213 is simply not urgent enough.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m here today because you are deciding my future,” said Julia Sampson, a 17-year-old Grade 12 student who helped organize last month’s climate strike march in Halifax.

“Right now your plan isn’t good enough,” Sampson said. “Net-zero by 2050 is too late. That’s 20 years past irreversible climate catastrophe.”

Many of the speakers told the committee that Nova Scotia and the country as a whole should be aiming for net-zero emissions by 2030.

The Halifax-based Ecology Action Centre says that while Nova Scotia’s 2030 emissions target is currently the most ambitious in the country, it’s still insufficient.

The environmental group believes the target should be amended to 58 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, meaning the province would emit no more than 9.8 megatonnes per year by that date.

Meghan McMorris, the centre’s community energy co-ordinator, said the speed with which the province moves towards a target of net-zero emissions will determine the extent of climate change impacts.

“This is the minimum necessary amount required to be compliant with the 1.5 degree global warming target,” McMorris said.

Story continues below advertisement

The new act would also create a fund to help communities fight climate change while growing the economy.

It also calls for a new climate change strategy to be in place by the end of next year, following extensive public consultation. A 15-member minister’s roundtable would also be created, composed of environmental advocates and industry representatives.

Robin Tress of the Council of Canadians warned against including corporate interests as part of the consultation process.

“It is essential that corporate voices are excluded,” said Tress. “Corporate interests are what got us into this mess and they cannot be allowed to muddy the waters.”

Darlene Gilbert, a Mi’kmaq activist who has campaigned to stop a plan by Alton Gas to use water from the Shubenacadie River to create large underground storage caverns, admonished the committee for the government’s lack of proper consultation with Indigenous people when it comes to such projects.

“What makes you think that I’m going to believe this bill is going to be truthful?” Gilbert asked. “How truthful can you be about saving mother earth?”

Story continues below advertisement

The new legislation would replace the Environmental Goals and Sustainable Prosperity Act, which set previous goals.

One that has been met is having 25 per cent of the province’s electricity generated from renewable sources by 2015. The provincial government says that number is on track to exceed 40 per cent by 2020.

The bill was later sent back to the legislature without any amendments.

The NDP members of the committee moved a motion calling for the emissions target to be amended to 58 per cent below 2005 levels instead of 53 per cent, but that was voted down by the Liberal majority on the committee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter