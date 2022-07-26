Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government is introducing a bill to rescind a recommended 12.6 per cent salary raise for members of the legislature.

The legislature opened for an emergency session today to cancel the binding recommendations made earlier this month by an independent review panel.

The legislation would also cut Premier Tim Houston’s salary by $11,246, to 190,754.

Education Minister Becky Druhan introduced the bill to amend the House of Assembly Act and said politicians’ salaries should not be increasing when Nova Scotians are suffering financially due to inflation.

Each member of the legislature makes an annual base salary of $89,234 – a figure that has not changed since 2013.

The government has convened an emergency session of the legislature in order to pass the bill.

