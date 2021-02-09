Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Iain Rankin announces six-person transition team

Open this photo in gallery Iain Rankin addresses supporters after winning the Nova Scotia Liberal leadership at a virtual convention, in Halifax, on Feb. 6, 2021. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The next premier of Nova Scotia has announced a six-person transition team led by former cabinet minister Diana Whalen.

Iain Rankin was chosen as the successor to Premier Stephen McNeil at a virtual Liberal party leadership convention Saturday night.

Whalen is a former Halifax-area member of the legislature and was the deputy premier and minister of finance during McNeil’s first majority government between 2013 and 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

She will chair a transition team that will work with civil service leaders in the period leading to the swearing-in of Rankin as premier and his new cabinet, with their first meeting scheduled for today.

A news release says the date for the swearing-in ceremony will be announced “shortly.”

Other members of the transition team include chief executive of Nova Scotia Community College Don Bureaux and lawyer David Cameron.

Retired deputy minister Frances Martin, legal aid lawyer Brandon Rolle and campaign adviser Dale Palmeter are also on the team.

Nova Scotia's Liberals chose 37-year-old Iain Rankin, a former cabinet minister and self-described agent of generational change, on Saturday to become party leader and the province's next premier. The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.